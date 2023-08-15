Simon Stone, BBC Sport

The three Premier League officials at the centre of last night’s penalty controversy at Old Trafford that triggered apologies to Wolves from two senior refereeing officials have been overlooked for this weekend’s matches.

Referee Simon Hooper, VAR Michael Salisbury and assistant VAR Richard West are regarded as ‘not selected’ rather than ‘dropped’ as the appointments had not been made before the game at Old Trafford.

However, the move is as a direct result of the collective failure to award Wolves an injury-time penalty in their 1-0 defeat when United keeper Andre Onana caught striker Sasa Kalajdzic in the face and got nowhere near the ball as he attempted to punch clear.

Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) chief Howard Webb and Jon Moss, head of the elite group of Premier League referees, separately told Wolves last night the decision was wrong.

The move is part of Webb’s demand for enhanced accountability for mistakes that are made.