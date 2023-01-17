'Important games before the final' - Forrest
James Forrest came on for Daizen Maeda for the closing stages of Celtic's League Cup win over Kilmarnock on Saturday. That was long enough for the winger to experience the excitement... and the state of the pitch.
Here's what Forrest had to say at Tuesday's media conference about the semi-final and Wednesday's Scottish Premiership match at home to St Mirren:
"That's the first time we've been at Hampden this season," he said. "It was a new experience for some boys. It's still what you look forward to. The fans were amazing and we were delighted to get in to the final.
"The pitch was difficult. I only played the last 10 minutes but it was noticeably bad. It makes it better for us that the pitch wasn't great but the boys still managed to get to the final. The national team are going to be playing there in March. It's good for everyone that they do their best to make sure it's better the next time teams are on it."
He said the League Cup final against Rangers "will be put aside" while players focus on playing well in the games leading up to it: "There are more important things just now. The manager has used a lot of players in the squad and he likes making a lot of changes as well. We've got a big squad and everyone just had to be ready when they are called upon."
Forrest commented that St Mirren had "done very well this season" but did not believe that Celtic losing to the Buddies in Paisley earlier this season would have a bearing on Wednesday's match. He said: "That was a different team we had out. Whoever plays, I don't think that game will be in the back of anyone's head."