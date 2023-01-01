Livingston v Motherwell: Pick of the stats
Livingston have won their first league match of each of the last three calendar years, all without conceding a single goal (1-0 v St. Johnstone in 2020, 3-0 v Hibernian in 2021, 2-0 v Dundee in 2022).
Livingston have only won two of their last 21 top-flight league meetings with Motherwell (D5 L14), both home wins in December 2018 (2-0) and February 2020 (1-0).
Motherwell lost their opening league match of both of the last two calendar years; they last did so three years running from 2006 to 2008.
Motherwell have won five of their last six league meetings with Livingston (D1), including a 1-0 home win in August of this season.