Guardiola confirmed that John Stones will miss the game with a muscular injury but is unsure how long he will be unavailable for. Ruben Dias may be available for this weekend.

City returned from Greece after winning the Super Cup on Wednesday night and asked about the difficulties of this, he said: "We need this type of challenge, when we won what we won we are the team everyone wants to beat. We face difficulties now with important injuries, the calendar, but it is a chance to prove ourselves again."

He added: "In sport and football there are always problems and that defines if you are a good team or not."

Despite the winning start, he feels the team are "not at our best at our top" at the moment and asked fans to "stay with us because we need them".

He also feels they will "need to adjust" but that the "spirit" is in the team, adding: "We open the doors to training and see the four trophies. The Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and now Super League there and how nice is that and how difficult is that. We love it."

On opponents Newcastle, he feels they are "extraordinary" and said: "It is a Champions League team. If you are a team that qualifies it is because they are a really really good team."