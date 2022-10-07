Sutton's prediction: 1-2

I keep saying Bournemouth will lose every week but they are now unbeaten in their past four games, and have stopped conceding goals.

They will cause Leicester problems from set plays, but the Foxes showed against Nottingham Forest that they carry a real threat - James Maddison is absolutely flying at the moment.

It's going to be close, but Bournemouth surely can't prove me wrong again, can they?

Ryan's prediction: 0-2

Leicester look like they are bouncing back a bit. They got a good win on Monday and I'm expecting more of the same here.

Find out how Sutton and Porteous think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go and cast your votes here