West Ham manager David Moyes speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “If you had given me a point after 20 minutes I’d have shook your hand and walked away. We didn’t start well and they were good but we made some basic errors defensively.

“Passing is really important but we never got enough. We worked our way back into it and were much better in the second half but in the first half we were well outplayed.

“I was hoping it was going to be our day but we had a couple of close calls as well. We take the point and it keeps a bit of a better run going right now."