Manchester United defender Jonny Evans speaking to TNT Sports: "I loved every minute of it. Before the game you get a feeling, I couldn't wait, just pure excitement. Coming up here on the bus, I was buzzing. That was my 200th game for Manchester United, I never thought I would ever reach that figure - the best night of my life.

"I wasn't consciously thinking I would sign [after getting the first call]. When you get to a certain age, you start to wind down your career. I got the call and didn't have another option, so I just took it and tried to do my best in training and take my chance. You then just hope your body sees you through.

"It was never a thought that I would come in and be a starter, I was told that my role would be to provide competition and that is how I have approached it. With a few injuries, I then had the chance to start tonight.

"They play differently here to how we did at my previous club, so I've been trying to get used to it and adapt my play. I think I slotted in well tonight and really added my experience to the side."