Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp speaking to BBC Sport: "[It feels] As low as possible. Massive, massive blow because I have no idea how we can lose this game to be honest. Not that we played exceptionally well, not that I expect that but it would have been nice.

"With all the changes we had to make and with the intense week behind us it was clear we had to make a fight of it. The boys did that. The chances they had were pretty much counter attacks where we gave the ball too easily away.

"We were dangerous and a real threat and the set pieces were 100% chances pretty much. That we didn’t finish one of these off is the main blow if you want because we cannot put them in better, you cannot move better and if you have one player completely free in the box that is the perfect set piece.

"The goal we conceded was giving the ball away in a situation which should not happen, then the set piece was sloppy and they finished it off."