Hearts fan Greg Playfair, @OorWeeChat podcast, external

It’s a case of ‘New Year, same Hearts’ as Robbie Neilson and Joe Savage look to replicate the success of the last 12 months in 2023.

While most people are still signing up for the gym or completing their Veganuary food shop, Savage looks set to sign at least three new players before the working week is over.

Young centre-half James Hill has already been paraded, along with his rather unusual squad number of 72, after joining until the end of the season. And Australia’s World Cup starlet Garang Kuol is expected to be unveiled imminently alongside the ‘Japanese Mbappe’ Yutaro Oda.

All three players are likely to be in the door before Friday’s return visit of St Mirren and after last weekend’s first-half showing against the same opposition in Paisley, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a few debuts on the night.

It was a real Jekyll and Hyde performance, with St Mirren counting themselves unfortunate to be only one goal up at half time. Yet, after Robert Snodgrass netted his first (and rather fortuitous) Hearts goal, it seemed we had all the momentum and would return along the M8 with all three points.

Alas, we did not and if we'd had an extra couple of attacking options in Kuol and Oda available, I’m confident it would have been a different story. Once settled into Scottish football, I’d expect they will really stretch teams given the reported blistering pace they both possess and get beyond the backline.

As with any Stephen Robinson side, you expect them to be tight defensively and hard to break down, so Friday’s game at Tynecastle will not be for the footballing purists.

Expect Hearts to dominate possession once again, however, there could be returns to the side for Andy Halliday, Stephen Kingsley and Michael Smith, which will no doubt be a relief to us Hearts fans wanting Alan Forrest away from a wing-back position.

With the carrot of third place dangling and an upcoming Scottish Cup Edinburgh derby, as well as increased competition for places in the matchday squad, I’ll certainly be backing us to have another successful January and rest of the season, starting with victory on Friday night.