Analysis: Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace

Marissa Thomas, BBC Sport

Crystal Palace are in superb form following Roy Hodgson's return to his boyhood club.

The 75-year-old could not have asked for much more from his side in his first three games back in the hot seat.

Palace have scored nine goals in three Premier League matches since Hodgson returned, as many as they had netted in their previous 16 league games between November 2022 and March 2023 (9). That is some turnaround.

Eberechi Eze scored twice as Palace turned on the style in the second half, after quelling a bright Southampton side.

This was the first time Eze had scored a brace in his Premier League career. He also netted in consecutive Premier League appearances for the first time.

The Eagles are looking upwards with their fears of relegation alleviated due to the recent good form.

Everton will be Crystal Palace's opponents next Saturday, they will be confident that they can keep their winning streak going.