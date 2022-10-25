Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool will do “everything in our power” to rediscover “momentum” after a challenging start to the season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side face Ajax in Amsterdam on Wednesday and know a draw would secure their progress from the Champions League’s group stage with a game to spare.

Van Dijk says Liverpool will seek a win and a “good feeling off our performance”, a feature that has been in short supply this season with the Reds eighth in the Premier League after a weekend defeat at Nottingham Forest.

“Obviously we have had a lot of setbacks,” Van Dijk said. “But we are still at the beginning of a season, there’s a World Cup coming. There are many things that can change things drastically. We know we have the qualities. A week ago we won well against Manchester City.

“I don’t think there’s time for shock at ourselves. Everyone can look in the mirror and know if they do something well or not as good as they can do. The only way to get this going again - because we have the players and quality - is to play games.

“We need everyone, all the players, fit players, we need the fans and to grind out results to get momentum.

“We know our performance has to be consistent like it always was. There are always reasons for why things aren’t going so well. We try to sort that and do everything in our power. That is what we work for.”