Moyes on Dawson, Aguerd and Wolves

David Moyes has been speaking to the media before Saturday's trip to Wolves.

Here are the best lines from the West Ham manager:

  • On transfers he says there is “nothing at the moment”, adding that a move for the “right player” would be entertained.

  • On defender Craig Dawson’s future Moyes said: “We’ve had an offer from Wolves, we’ve not accepted it and that’s as much as I can tell you.”

  • Moyes feels West Ham have a feel for the “style” Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui adopts having faced him at Sevilla last season.

  • The manager feels his side have started to “turn a corner” after a draw at Leeds and FA Cup win over Brentford.

  • On a run of fixtures that sees the Hammers face 19th-placed Wolves before hosting 18th-placed Everton, Moyes said: “It’s an opportunity for all the teams, not just us. It’s a great opportunity and we have to try and take it.”

  • Summer-signing Nayef Aguerd return to fitness, Moyes added: “Aguerd has played one full Premier League game, so it is really early days for him. We’re getting him used to it. I still believe it will take a while to get him up to speed completely, but that’s the same for all players coming to the Premier League.”

  • The return to friendly action of former West Ham striker Sebastian Haller six months after his testicular cancer diagnosis, Moyes said: "I'm really pleased. Seb Is a great lad and I really enjoyed working with him. I’m just hoping he makes a full recovery."