Moyes on Dawson, Aguerd and Wolves
David Moyes has been speaking to the media before Saturday's trip to Wolves.
Here are the best lines from the West Ham manager:
On transfers he says there is “nothing at the moment”, adding that a move for the “right player” would be entertained.
On defender Craig Dawson’s future Moyes said: “We’ve had an offer from Wolves, we’ve not accepted it and that’s as much as I can tell you.”
Moyes feels West Ham have a feel for the “style” Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui adopts having faced him at Sevilla last season.
The manager feels his side have started to “turn a corner” after a draw at Leeds and FA Cup win over Brentford.
On a run of fixtures that sees the Hammers face 19th-placed Wolves before hosting 18th-placed Everton, Moyes said: “It’s an opportunity for all the teams, not just us. It’s a great opportunity and we have to try and take it.”
Summer-signing Nayef Aguerd return to fitness, Moyes added: “Aguerd has played one full Premier League game, so it is really early days for him. We’re getting him used to it. I still believe it will take a while to get him up to speed completely, but that’s the same for all players coming to the Premier League.”
The return to friendly action of former West Ham striker Sebastian Haller six months after his testicular cancer diagnosis, Moyes said: "I'm really pleased. Seb Is a great lad and I really enjoyed working with him. I’m just hoping he makes a full recovery."