This will be Unai Emery's first Premier League match in charge of Aston Villa – including caretakers, each of the past nine managers whose first Premier League game at a club came against Manchester United has lost, with Alan Curbishley at West Ham in December 2006 the last to emerge victorious.

United are unbeaten in their past five league games, alternating between a win (3) and a draw (2) each time. Five of the Red Devils' seven league wins this season have been by a one-goal margin, including all three away from home.

Aston Villa won four points against Manchester United last season (W1 D1), as many as they had in their previous 17 league games against them (W0 D4 L13).