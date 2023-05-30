Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Erik ten Hag deserves great credit for returning a Manchester United squad still in need of serious work back into the Champions League in his first season while also winning the League Cup, the club's first trophy since 2017, and reaching the FA Cup final.

There have been lows, especially the 7-0 thrashing at Liverpool, but United have been much more solid than in the debacle of the latter days of the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick eras.

Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez brought quality and steel but more needs to be done - namely the acquisition of a consistent, quality striker.

This, however, can be regarded as a job well done by Ten Hag.

McNulty's pre-season prediction: 6th

What McNulty said in August: "Top four challenge and a cup are the best bet. Title contenders? No chance."

