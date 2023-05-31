Pep Guardiola continued his relentless success in English football by being named the LMA manager of the year on Tuesday night - the third time in six years he has received the accolade.

We asked whether you think the Spaniard has changed football and if he must win the Champions League with Manchester City to be considered a true great.

Here are some of your comments

Chris: Of course Pep has changed football. Now every successful team attempts to play possession football in close knit situations, even down to relegation candidates. You simply cannot compete if you can't keep the ball in tight spaces, and he has changed thinking about formations both in and out of possession becoming much more flexible.

Robert: I would like them to win treble for Pep and to then not have Man Utd fans always being able to say 'yes but...'. While Pep has nothing to prove as a coach, he has made at times errors in the past which cost them Champions League success. He needs at least one Champions League win to banish any doubters.

James: Not only has Pep developed City he has improved standards throughout football in England. His tactical inventiveness and ability to get players to buy into his ideas is something I don't think we have seen the like of before. Hope he stays on these shores for many years to come.

Richard: There has been no other manager in the Premier League like Guardiola He is a one off - his dedication and energy to be the best is second to none. Take money out of the equation, he can motivate and improve individuals to make them world class and team players - his track record proves it. The day he leaves City will be a sad one for me.

Mike: Great manager but does need to win the Champions League to be classed as a great! Also I do not think he has changed the game? Others before him have played equally as good football with equally as good players. I'm not a Liverpool supporter but just look at Bob Paisley - lots of trophies European cup, League Championships in more trying times.

Sonny: I would have to disagree, I don't think he's changed football at all. He's instilled his philosophy at Man City and changed them but football on the whole hasn't been changed by him - neither Bayern or Barcelona are still doing Pep things since he moved on. The dominance ends when he leaves City and someone comes in with their own ideas.

John: I think the standard of the squad he’s got is more to do with the success than him. Would like to see him at a lower club. Pep gets way more credit than he deserves, manager of the year for meeting the minimum expectation of the club this year?! Howe, De Zerbi, even Emery were more deserving given what they’ve achieved with the squads they had.