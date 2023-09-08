Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson believes it's "far too early" for talk of Ibrox manager Michael Beale losing his job and adds: "The only way to kill the noise is to win games". (Record), external

Wayne Rooney could become Birmingham City boss should John Eustace leave for Rangers in the event Beale does lose his job. (Record), external

Al-Ittihad's signing of Luiz Felipe from Real Betis came too late for Rangers' Europa League opponents to line up a replacement but also means former Celtic winger Jota could be left out of Al-Ittihad's squad for league matches. (Sun), external

