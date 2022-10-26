Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha says Manchester City's penalty record will make fans nervous.

Riyad Mahrez missed from the spot against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, becoming the only player this season to miss multiple Champions League penalties.

Onuoha told BBC Radio 5 Live: "It gets into the heads of fans and they feel very uncomfortable when they see certain players stepping up.

"But the nuance in this situation is that Haaland has scored two out of two, so the fans believe that if he is on the pitch, he will be the penalty taker and there is the utmost belief in him at the moment.

"The individuals who do take penalties practise them in training. And that is the paradox of it all - if you do miss one, the best way to rectify it is to take another one."