Loturi given Canada call after rejecting South Sudan

Ross County midfielder Victor Loturi has received his first call-up to the Canada squad after choosing John Herdman's set-up instead of South Sudan.

The 21-year-old was born in Calgary but also qualifies for the North African country through his parents.

He had been named earlier this week in South Sudan's provisional squad for this month's 2023 AFCON qualification matches, but he has now accepted a call-up to Canada's squad for CONCACAF Nations League matches against Curacao and Honduras.

Loturi joined County from Canadian club Cavalry in July and has made 21 appearances for the Scottish Premiership club.