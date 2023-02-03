Rangers v Ross County: Team news

Nicolas Raskin has been cleared to make his Rangers debut following his deadline-day move from Standard Liege. Kemar Roofe could make his comeback from a shoulder injury, although may not be risked until the following week. Ianis Hagi will return after being rested in midweek following his comeback.

John Souttar is training individually as he nears a return from ankle surgery while Tom Lawrence (heel), Rabbi Matondo (knee), Steven Davis (knee), Ridvan Yilmaz (hamstring) and Filip Helander (foot) remain out.

Rangers manager Michael Beale: "I think Malky [Mackay] does a really, really good job. His team try to play the right way. He has used the loan market and the free market really well and brought some interesting players into the league.

"It must have been really difficult for him to lose [Regan] Charles-Cooke and [Joseph] Hungbo at the end of last season but he seems to have recruited well. They have always given us a difficult game at Ibrox."