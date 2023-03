The team on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club discussed Arsenal's player of the season candidates and who is a worthy winner.

Chris Sutton, Rory Smith and Sebastien Bassong all give special mentions to Martin Odegaard, but say there are a number of Gunners players who have stood out this season.

Mark Chapman added: "In some ways it's quite a good thing that you can't nail down one specific player from Arsenal."

