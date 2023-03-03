Cristian Stellini is demanding a reaction after Tottenham limped out of the FA Cup against Championship side Sheffield United on Wednesday night.

Spurs, who expect Antonio Conte to be back in charge from Sunday, travel to Wolves and Stellini is determined to leave frustrations from their disappointing midweek behind them.

"We have to react immediately because that game was not good enough," he said. "We do not want to show this to the fans again.

"We have to create a good mentality and believe in ourselves that we change the season in every moment."

Tottenham are currently fourth in the Premier League, albeit Newcastle could go above them if they win their two games in hand.

"The fans need to be happy with the team, the way the team plays," he said.

"Sometimes I feel we speak too much about trophies and less about the mentality.

"We have to work on this aspect every day. If you feel hunger after the game, it is too late."