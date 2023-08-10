Baningime and Lowry start v Rosenborg

Alasdair Lamont, BBC Sport Scotland in Trondheim

The headlines for me in that Hearts team news are the first start for 17 months for Beni Baningime in the midfield alongside Cam Devlin, and a place for Alex Lowry in the starting XI following his impressive debut as a sub against St Johnstone at the weekend.

Obviously Hearts would have liked to have been able to call upon their other recent signings Calem Nieuwenhof, Kyosuke Tagawa and Kenneth Vargas but red tape has prevented them from traveling to Norway.

However it’s still a team that should be capable of taking a positive result home from Trondheim.

Rosenborg are still without their top scorer Ole Saeter, who’s missed a lot of football through injury this season but centre back Ulrik Janssen, who went off at the weekend with a head knock, has recovered and takes his place in defence.

