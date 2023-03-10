Mikel Arteta after Arsenal's 2-2 draw away at Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League: "When you concede two poor goals like we did away from home in Europe, it's very difficult to get a positive result.

"The game had different phases because we gave too many simple balls away in our own half and gave them the capacity to [exploit] transition moments, which they are good at.

"In other moments we had total control of the game and we lost a little bit of threat, especially with the four players we are missing in our frontline.

"There are some positives because we showed a lot of resilience to get back in the game, but we need to defend our box much better."

On Arsenal's recent run: "We've played some really emotional games recently. We made a lot of changes and sometimes it takes time to get that cohesion. You could feel in the first 15 minutes that it needed some time to adapt and click. If we don't expose them, though, that's never going to happen."