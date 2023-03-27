Chelsea are willing to pay £100m for 24-year-old Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, who is their top target. (Football Insider), external

The Blues are also in discussions with N'Golo Kante over a new two-year contract, with the option of a further year. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Chelsea and Arsenal will compete to sign Everton and Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana, 21, after an impressive start to his career at Goodison Park. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

Finally, the Blues are disappointed in former manager Thomas Tuchel for making public his desire to take coach Anthony Barry to Bayern Munich. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

