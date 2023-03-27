Transfer news: Ferguson wants to stay at Brighton
- Published
Striker Evan Ferguson will turn down a move to Manchester United because he thinks staying at Brighton will be better for his development. (Sun), external
Arsenal will prioritise another attempt to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo in the summer. (Football Transfers), external
Brighton, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are interested in signing 29-year-old England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, whose contract at Liverpool expires at the end of the season. (Mail), external
Want more transfer stories? Read Monday's full gossip column