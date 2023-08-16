John Anderson, former Magpies defender on BBC Radio Newcastle

It's going to be really interesting to see who plays up front at Manchester City because Callum Wilson came on for Alexander Isak in the Aston Villa match and scored - and probably should have had a second himself too.

Will Howe stick with Isak as the number one striker - or will he rotate from game to game? It's a difficult decision because he's got two quality players there.

But they are also different types.

Wilson is more of a conventional centre forward who likes to go and battle and back in to defenders, and he brings other players into the game.

Isak runs the channels really well and likes to get into wide areas. He's also got more pace than Wilson.

They are different players but are both good at what they do.

It's great for the manager - and a nice dilemma to have.