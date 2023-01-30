Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Nottingham Forest will let midfielder Lewis O’Brien leave the City Ground on loan for the remainder of the season.

Jonjo Shelvey’s impending arrival from Newcastle means manager Steve Cooper is willing to release O’Brien, who joined Forest from Huddersfield in the summer.

Championship promotion chasers Sheffield United and West Brom have both been linked with O’Brien and BBC Sport understands there is a lot of additional interest in the 24-year-old, who was a key figure in Huddersfield’s unexpected run to the play-off final last season.

However, one stumbling block is that sources have told BBC Sport that Forest are looking to add a £10m obligation to buy clause into a loan deal, which West Brom in particular may struggle to commit to given they are 10th in the Championship, 16 points off an automatic promotion place.