"Football obsessive" Michael Beale is undaunted by the pressure and expectation to deliver success for Rangers.

"The expectation has always been big for me even as a youth coach at Chelsea and Liverpool - you had to play like the big team," the Ibrox manager told BBC Scotland.

"I'm a football obsessive. It's what drives me every day. It drives my thinking, it drives me getting out of bed in the morning.

"It's that growth mindset that excites me."

