Danish defender Mads Andersen has stressed how he will "give everything" for his new club as he begins his Premier League journey at Luton Town.

The defender, signed from Barnsley, said: "It’s a dream come true. When I made my move in Denmark from Brondby to a lower team in the same division, me and my dad spoke about it and I said ‘in one and a half years, I’m going to go to the Championship’, and that is exactly what happened.

“During that period I also wrote on a piece of paper, ‘Premier League’, and stuck it on the fridge. I completely forgot about it, until my family told me ‘you put that on the fridge!’.

"So it’s a proud moment for them as well.

“I’m going to play with my heart. I’m going to try and give everything I can, 100 per cent team player. I’ll do anything for the team and hopefully they can use my qualities and I can help them to show their qualities.”