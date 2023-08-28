Tom Mallows, BBC Sport

City had 80% possession and 30 shots on goal but were frustrated for large periods against a defiant Sheffield United backline.

Erling Haaland, who missed a first-half penalty, finally broke the deadlock with a 63rd-minute header, but City failed to get a crucial second to kill the game off.

That always left them vulnerable to a sucker punch, and so it proved when Bogle drilled past Ederson with United's first shot on target.

But with Bramall Lane bouncing, City simply moved up a level and immediately carved out a good chance for Julian Alvarez, before Rodri blasted home when Kyle Walker's pass was deflected into his path.

"When you have excelled so much last season, won the Treble, you question whether a side would have the hunger to go again," former City defender Andy Hinchcliffe told Sky Sports.

"Well, this game has shown they definitely have. They felt stung by the equaliser and hit straight back.

"This is what great teams do, they get angered by conceding goals."

Speaking to Sky Sports, Lillo added: "Thirty shots is a lot, especially in the second half we had a lot, but not being able to finish the goal just at the right time made it more difficult as the game went on.

"Straight after their goal we had another chance as well. Mentally this team have had seven years of preparation and they are very, very impressive."