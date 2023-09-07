Gogic vows to make it difficult for 'proper tight' Scotland

Jane Lewis, BBC Scotland in Larnaca

St Mirren defender Alex Gogic is impressed by Scotland's start to Euro 2024 qualifying but is determined to knock Steve Clarke's side off their stride in Cyprus on Friday.

The 29-year-old is expected to win his 19th cap in Larnaca as the host nation seek their first points of the campaign.

Scotland lead the way with maximum points from four matches.

"Scotland is like my second home," said Gogic. "My Scottish friends wish me well, but not so well.

"The manager and players have asked me some questions (about Scotland), so I'll try and do whatever I can.

"Scotland have had a great start, but we have to believe otherwise there's no point playing.

"I was surprised when Scotland beat Spain but not by the unity and character they have. They are proper tight now. They're like a family and they just never give up. They have had the taste of the Euros, so they definitely want to be there again.

"For us, we’ve got to look forward, we can’t look back, and we have to try and make it difficult for Scotland."