Boyle returns for Hibs in Blackpool

Martin Boyle made his first appearance since October as Hibernian lost a friendly 3-0 away to Blackpool.

The Australia winger, 30, who was forced to miss the World Cup after undergoing ACL surgery, played all of the goalless first half at Bloomfield Road.

Striker Elias Melkersen was the only player selected from the starting XI in Thursday's embarrassing Europa Conference League defeat to Inter Club d'Escaldes in Andorra, with the second leg to come at Easter Road.

Teenagers Kanayo Megwa, Oscar MacIntyre, Rudi Molotnikov and Reuben McAllister were all given starts by manager Lee Johnson.

Shayne Lavery headed Blackpool in front on the hour, while Kenny Dougall and Owen Dale added to the hosts' tally in the final five minutes.