Celtic make £28m transfer profit in a decade

Celtic have made a net profit of £28m on transfers in the past 10 years, according to a new study.

And almost half of that figure - £13m - has come this year, with the sales of Jota, Carl Starfelt, Giorgos Giakoumakis and Josip Juranovic all contributing to the surplus despite Celtic bringing in several new signings.

The data from Swiss-based research institute, CIES Football Observatory, shows the Scottish champions are among the 50 most profitable clubs in Europe for 2023.

They have made a net profit of £4.3m since 2019 and a similar figure post-Covid.