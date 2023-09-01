Space for one more Staggie?

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Ross County are a club who have been pretty active this summer.

They have brought in a number of new faces, and got most of their business done relatively early in the window... but there could be one more.

The Staggies are working hard to further strengthen their squad ahead of tomorrow's trip to Kilmarnock.

A possible loan move for Huddersfield Town midfielder Scott High could be an option, that is certainly one to keep an eye on over the coming hours...