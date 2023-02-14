I﻿an Westbrook, Beesotted, external

My beloved Brentford,

We have been together now for many years – mostly through thin and thinner.

Having fallen for each other in the 1970s, we went on to endure some tough and unexciting times.

We thought we were on to something in 1992 when we moved into a flashier area, but 12 months later we realised we were out of our depth and returned to our more modest abode.

At times – in the late 1990s and late 2000s - our fortunes hit rock bottom, but each time through hard work and our devotion for each other we clawed our way back.

Then our friend Matthew arrived and helped us transform our fortunes.

We slowly moved up the ladder in 2014 and, six years after that, moved into a splendid new home – although we shed many tears at leaving our old one, where we had shared so many memories.

Then in 2021, we were awarded membership of the exclusive Premier club.

Suddenly we were rubbing shoulders with our rich neighbours, over whose fences we had gazed longingly for so many years.

Despite upsetting some of them, we have made our mark and are popular with most of our new acquaintances – for now anyway!