Kilmarnock 1-0 Dundee United: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

Kilmarnock could have made this victory a lot more comfortable. Kyle Vassell fluffed his lines inside the box twice, and the goalward efforts were twice blocked at close range.

On top of that, there were a couple of stramashes and United keeper Mark Birighitti made a handful of good saves.

However, they let United back into the game in the final 20 minutes and that will be a cause for concern for Derek McInnes.

And while the manager admitted he was disappointed to lose Kyle Lafferty, losing Armstrong would have been catastrophic. Thankfully for Killie boss, they've kept the man most likely to keep them up.

Ultimately, it was a significant win for Kilmarnock. Their home form could be the thing that saves them this season.