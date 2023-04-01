Analysis: Arsenal 4-1 Leeds

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

It all started so well for Leeds at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

For the first half hour of the contest, Javi Gracia's team looked incredibly comfortable against an Arsenal side lacking rhythm and tempo - and should have broken the deadlock.

Rasmus Kristensen, Crysencio Summerville and Jack Harrison were all denied by Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, before Gabriel Jesus struck the opener from the penalty spot.

Ben White's second goal soon after half-time all but ended the visitors' hopes of getting anything from the contest as the Gunners eased to a comfortable three points.

With games against fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Leicester and Bournemouth coming up in their next six games, April is set to be a crucial month for Gracia's team as they look to keep their heads above water.