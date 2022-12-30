Simon Stone, BBC Sport

West Ham could miss out on a £1m transfer payment as a direct result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Hammers are due the sum as part of a sell-on arrangement when Sead Haksabanovic moved from Swedish club IFK Norrkoping to Rubin Kazan in 2021.

Haksabanovic was contracted to the Hammers for three years from 2017 but made only two first-team appearances before being sold to Norrkoping in 2020 after spending two seasons on loan.

The Montenegro winger moved to Rubin Kazan within 12 months, only for his contract to be ripped up in March due to the Russian attack on Ukraine.

Haksabanovic joined Scottish champions Celtic in the summer. However, West Ham are still owed £1m from Norrkoping, which should come through Rubin Kazan.

The Hammers now fear as a result of the war and the impossibility of forcing the Russians to pay, they will never receive the money.

It has been listed as a ‘bad debt’ in their accounts to 31 May 2022.