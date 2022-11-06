Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira to BBC Sport: "It was really tight. We had that chance with Michael [Olise] at the end. It was deflected but we know in that position he’s dangerous when he opens himself up like that.

"The feeling is good - not just winning the game but the performance from the start. We played with a lot of discipline and quality and moved the ball around. We’re growing up as a team. We showed quality and resilience and managed to get back into the game and win it.

"The VAR is there to do a job. It went in our favour and the referee was brave enough to change his mind.

"We showed we have character and personality. We showed it again. Everyone wanted the ball, nobody was hiding. It would be good for us to take our chances.

"We still have a lot to improve. The game was really difficult. We still have a lot to learn. We didn’t make the right decision in the final third and we weren’t clinical enough to score chances.

"The aim is always to try to improve players individually and collectively. The league is really tight, realy difficult. I believe the performance today will give us more belief and confidence."