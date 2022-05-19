Ten Hag likely to be present at Crystal Palace game

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is likely to be in the stands for the club’s final game of the season at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

United are refusing to say whether the 52-year-old will be at Selhurst Park but it is thought he will take the opportunity to watch the team live.

The Dutchman has purposely kept away from Manchester this week to allow Ralf Rangnick space to prepare his team.

However, he has been heavily involved in planning for the new campaign, including sorting out a return to training and what his squad is likely to look like.

Ten Hag has also flown into London this week for further talks with the club hierarchy and will be in Manchester next week.

It is anticipated he will speak to interim boss Rangnick to get his thoughts on the United squad - and the reasons why the season has imploded.