M﻿ike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

N﻿o time is ever a bad time to announce the new deal for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. The blues most successful manager - with four Premier League titles, four League Cups and an FA Cup in the bag already - will remain at the club for two more years.

T﻿he club was built for Pep Guardiola and his tight relationship with the chairman and the board only strengthens the stability and focus City have on remaining a dominant force in England. You can see that in his quotes about the deal - once he'd spoken to his family it was an easy decision.

O﻿ver the next two years Guardiola will be expected to keep Manchester City at the top of the tree, developing players (and that includes Erling Haaland) further - as he has done throughout the last seven years. But there's a bigger task.

T﻿he Champions League is still the one trophy that eludes Manchester City as a club, and Guardiola in his tenure. As mentioned, he's already the most successful manager but to really crown his achievements, and the club's evolution under its owners since 2008, the top prize in European club football needs to be won.

But it can't be lost that the timing of this announcement comes within 24-48 hours of their cross-city rivals, Manchester United, showing more signs of instability. First we saw Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club following a disruptive interview, then it emerged the club's owners are exploring investment opportunities. City are now what United were.

W﻿hat will Guardiola achieve by 2025? Let us know here