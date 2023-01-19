Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Nottingham Forest are keen to sign striker Chris Wood on loan from Newcastle.

Forest boss Steve Cooper has made no secret of the club’s desire to bring in more players, despite the huge recruitment drive Forest have been on since their promotion to the Premier League.

Wood, 31, only joined Newcastle from Burnley for £25m 12 months ago when they were in a battle against relegation.

But Eddie Howe’s side are setting their sights higher and now have a realistic chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Wood has made 18 Premier League appearances this season but has started on only four occasions.