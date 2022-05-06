Transfer news: United in for Japan midfielder

Leeds United are targeting 25-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt and Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada. (Football Insider)

West Ham have made a second approach to Leeds winger Raphinha, despite Barcelona being favourites to sign the Brazilian. (Sport - in Spanish)

Meanwhile, contract talks with Raphinha and midfielder Kalvin Phillips are on hold until the Whites know if they will be in the Premier League next season. (90 Min)

Want more transfer gossip? Read Friday's full column here