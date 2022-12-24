The Premier League returns on Boxing Day and, just in case you had forgotten how we left it, Arsenal are sitting pretty at the top of the pile.

But an intense, mid-season World Cup always carried the risk of fatigue and injuries to players and the Gunners could well be the worst impacted as a result of a serious knee injury picked up by Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus.

It may be late February before we see him in action again after what has been an impressive start to his time at Emirates Stadium, albeit one that had seen him fail to score in six league games before the break.

Will the loss of Jesus affect Arsenal? Do they have the back-up quality to maintain their fantastic start?

After all, the omens on paper are good: their best Premier League start, first time top at Christmas since the 2007-08 season and all seven teams to win 12 of their first 14 games have won the Premier League title.

What's more, the team that topped the table on Christmas Day have been champions in 10 of the past 13 seasons.

However, despite having the most players of any club at the World Cup with 16, champions and closest challengers Manchester City currently have no injuries to report.

BBC Sport brings you back up to speed with how things are looking as domestic top-flight action resumes.

