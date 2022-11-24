W﻿e asked you how significant the last couple of days may prove in Manchester United's future.

O﻿n the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and potential sale of the club, you told us:

W﻿ill: Immense. It’s a pivotal moment for the club and one that we have been awaiting for far too long. Good to let Ronaldo go, that suits everybody involved, and the prospect of the Glazers selling is incredible, but feels a little to good to be true.

S﻿teve: It feels like a new chapter and a weight lifted off our shoulders. We just have to be patient now as this will not be a quick process, but there’s light at the end of the tunnel for us United fans!

A﻿ndy: The sacking of Ronaldo was exactly what he wanted. Together with the Glazers potentially selling the club, these ARE the best things to have happened since our last league triumph. The club are in a much better place without the toxicity in the dressing room and the off-field protests by fans against the owners.

M﻿ike: Regarding the 'sale' I'm circumspect. To compete nowadays you need to make peace with being owned by a petrodollar state. Delighted the Glazers want to go, despairing about what the alternatives may be.

D﻿azza: Concerning the Glazers and the possible sale, then this has got to be a good day in our history. It's also been a long time coming! I personally do hope it's a full sale and not a part sale to fund investment in the club. We need a totally fresh start as far as ownership is concerned. We just need to make sure the buyer is 100% IN!