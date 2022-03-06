Man City 4-1 Man Utd: Rangnick reaction

Man Utd boss Ralf Rangnick told BBC Sport: "I think we played a good first half. Being 2-1 down [at half-time], we could have scored one or two more.

"We caused them problems in transition and also in possession, but obviously when you concede two in the first half you have to try and equalise and we didn't. Five minutes after bringing Jesse [Lingard] and Marcus [Rashford] on, we conceded from a fantastic set-piece, which was difficult to defend.

"From then on, it was almost impossible to come back into the game against the best team in the world. After that third goal, it was a very frustrating game for us.

"When we were in possession of the ball, we also showed we could create chances but we only scored one and they scored two.

"We don't play every weekend against a team like Man City. It's not a surprise they are top of the league and also a side that regularly play in the Champions League."