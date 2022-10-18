Ten Hag on injuries, Ronaldo and respect for refs
- Published
Simon Stone, BBC Sport
Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before Manchester United's Premier League game against Tottenham at Old Trafford.
Here are the main lines from his news conference:
Christian Eriksen returned to full training on Tuesday and has a chance of being fit.
But Anthony Martial has not returned to full training yet. Longer-term absentees Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan Bissaka return to training this week.
Ten Hag says he has "no problem" with Cristiano Ronaldo's negative reaction to being substituted against Newcastle on Sunday but says the Portuguese must "convince me he has to stay on".
Responding to United's Football Association charge for the reaction of their players to Ronaldo's disallowed goal on Sunday, Ten Hag said he didn't feel their actions were too bad but admitted he was not close enough to know what exactly happened.
Ten Hag also said his players are role models for "amateurs and youth players" but as professionals, they are allowed to question why a referee has made the decisions they have.