Hibs to bank £3m from sale of duo - gossip

Hibernian forward Kevin Nisbet is close to completing a move to Millwall worth in excess of £2m. (Express), external

With Nisbet's impeding exit and defender Ryan Porteous' proposed move to Watford, Hibs are expected to bank £3m and neither player will face Aberdeen on Saturday. (Record), external

But Porteous could yet make his final Hibs appearance against the Dons. (Scotsman - subscription required), external

Wigan want former Hibs head coach Shaun Maloney to replace Kolo Toure as manager. (Sun), external