Southampton v Norwich: What does the form show?
Southampton have lost just one of their eight Premier League home games against Norwich (W5 D2), losing 1-0 in January 1994. Saints have won their last three against the Canaries at St Mary’s, scoring nine goals in these games.
Norwich won the reverse fixture against Southampton 2-1 in November, in their first match under Dean Smith. They last did the league double over Saints in the 2007-08 Championship campaign.
Southampton have lost just once at home in the Premier League this season and are unbeaten in their last nine at St Mary’s (W4 D5). They last had a longer unbeaten home run in the top-flight between October 2004 and March 2005 (12 games).
Norwich have had fewer shots on target than any other Premier League side this season (70). Their record of 2.8 shots on target per game is their lowest on record in a single campaign (since 2004-05).