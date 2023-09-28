'A player with huge potential' - Delferriere extends Hibs stay

Allan Delferriere has been backed to become a "great asset" for Hibs after signing a new three-year deal.

The versatile defender, 21, who joined from Standard Liege in February last year, has advanced from the development squad to first-team reckoning and six of his eight appearances have come this season.

Hibs head coach Nick Montgomery said: “I have only had the pleasure of working with Allan for two weeks, but I see a young player with huge potential.

“He has many attributes to become a top midfielder and has a real desire to improve. He will be a great asset for the club moving forward and as coaching staff we are happy Allan has decided to extend his contract.”